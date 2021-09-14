VeChain (VET) Price Reaches $0.12

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. VeChain has a total market cap of $7.43 billion and $380.05 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeChain has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000212 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015913 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

