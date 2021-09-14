Veil 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $392.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $392.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,417.41 or 1.00037287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00074361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.00858545 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.53 or 0.00430016 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00304527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00071364 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

