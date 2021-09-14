Veles Trading Up 69.8% This Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 69.8% higher against the US dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $77,782.62 and $186.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,227.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.54 or 0.07240572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.00384973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $640.26 or 0.01355687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00121685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.58 or 0.00555987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.44 or 0.00570513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00338894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006536 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,849 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,343 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

