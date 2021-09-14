Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years.

Ventas stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 142.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Ventas has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

