Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Up 4%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.50. 609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 38,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Several research firms recently commented on VERA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $265,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.