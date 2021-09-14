Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock worth $3,179,106. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $205.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

