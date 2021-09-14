Veritaseum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,019.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Veritaseum has a market cap of $47.46 million and $3,019.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for $22.08 or 0.00047186 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 46% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00142455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00819620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

