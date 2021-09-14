Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Position Lowered by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,765 shares during the quarter. Veritex makes up about 2.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Veritex worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Veritex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 215,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

