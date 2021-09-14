Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $60,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 239,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,310,115. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $225.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

