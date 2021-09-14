Vertcoin Market Capitalization Tops $32.96 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001138 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $32.96 million and approximately $289,631.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,900.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.97 or 0.07191736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.82 or 0.00387673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.05 or 0.01358295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00121171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00569314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.08 or 0.00520429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.00340600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,779,172 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.