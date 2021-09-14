Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Vertiv worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NYSE VRT opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

