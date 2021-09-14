Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 1,006.9% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VRUS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 443,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,578. Verus International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

