Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 1,006.9% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VRUS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 443,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,578. Verus International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.
Verus International Company Profile
