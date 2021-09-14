Vesper (VSP) Trading 26.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Vesper has a market capitalization of $49.18 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $9.92 or 0.00021184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vesper has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00080349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00120849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00170445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,804.67 or 0.99937375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.67 or 0.07098839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00890956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,956,759 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.