VestChain (VEST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,526.00

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One VestChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VestChain has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $2,526.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VestChain has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VestChain

VestChain is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

