Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,705 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 5.05% of Viad worth $51,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Viad by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Viad by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.29. 97 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,351. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $887.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. Research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.