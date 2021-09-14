Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Viavi Solutions worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

