Viberate (VIB) Trading Down 18% Over Last Week

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Viberate has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and $1.38 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viberate has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Viberate is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

