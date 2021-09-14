Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the August 15th total of 43,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

VCKA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

