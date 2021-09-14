Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after buying an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after buying an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EGP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $174.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $184.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.12.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

