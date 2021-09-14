Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Magnite by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Magnite by 548.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Magnite by 265.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 350.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,142 shares of company stock worth $5,384,148. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.