Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $137.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

