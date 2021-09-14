Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freedom by 29.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Freedom by 55.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.12. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

