Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 741,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 152,239 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after buying an additional 231,053 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 108,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCFC. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

