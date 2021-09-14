Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UFS. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter worth $59,015,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,861,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter worth about $21,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter worth about $14,380,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domtar alerts:

Domtar stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.