Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,181 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after buying an additional 2,185,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after buying an additional 867,088 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,774,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,735,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.