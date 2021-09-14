Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,307 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

