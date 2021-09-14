VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.35. 45,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,475. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

