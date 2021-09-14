Vid (VI) Price Reaches $0.0359

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Vid has a total market cap of $897,847.70 and $4.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vid has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00143392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.05 or 0.00760447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,018,052 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

