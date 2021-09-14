Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Down 99.7% in August

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the August 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,852,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NIHK traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 386,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Video River Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Video River Networks
