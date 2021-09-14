Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Down 99.7% in August

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the August 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,852,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NIHK traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 386,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Video River Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

