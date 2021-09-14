Vidulum (VDL) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 74.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $200,795.73 and approximately $1,080.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004050 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

