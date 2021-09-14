Vidya (VIDYA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $148,047.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Vidya has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $148,047.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00143546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.08 or 0.00779593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

