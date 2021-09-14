VINchain Market Cap Tops $2.69 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One VINchain coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $267,627.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00143168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00828552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00043773 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

