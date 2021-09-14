Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Trading Down 7.7%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.85. 97,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 104,371,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

