Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 177.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $6,805,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vipshop by 30.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 259,304 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $908,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Vipshop by 58.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 558,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 205,185 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Vipshop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 446,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

VIPS opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

