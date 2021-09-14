Vipstar Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $1.57 million and $6.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 60.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00017653 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

