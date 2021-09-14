Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPCE. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 15.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $2,382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 82.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $6,126,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.