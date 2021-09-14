Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 444,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $103,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.99. 160,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,237,541. The stock has a market cap of $436.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.44. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

