Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Up 4.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) were up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 4,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 441,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Specifically, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $715.45 million, a P/E ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 0.10.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

