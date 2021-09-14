Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, a growth of 1,390.2% from the August 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VVOS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,393. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

