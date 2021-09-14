VIZIO Holding Corp.’s (NYSE:VZIO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 21st

VIZIO’s (NYSE:VZIO) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 21st. VIZIO had issued 12,250,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $257,250,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

VZIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $177,036.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,898 shares of company stock worth $4,322,753 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VIZIO by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,741,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

