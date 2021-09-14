VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $46,115.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,898 shares of company stock worth $4,322,753.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

