VNX (VNXLU) Reaches One Day Volume of $89,490.00

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $89,490.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VNX has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00062237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00146049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.74 or 0.00818787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00043347 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

