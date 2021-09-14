Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

Several research firms have weighed in on VOD. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Dame Clara Furse acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

VOD stock opened at GBX 116.62 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.10. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

