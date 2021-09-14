Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLPNY shares. Erste Group cut shares of Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. Voestalpine has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

