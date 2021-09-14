Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 916.7% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY traded up 0.27 on Tuesday, reaching 23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,045. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of 14.40 and a 52-week high of 29.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 24.02.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.