Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Announces Earnings Results

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of Volt Information Sciences stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 501,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. Volt Information Sciences has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

