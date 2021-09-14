Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of VOLT opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.47. Volt Information Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

