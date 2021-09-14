Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Sells $1,257,165.00 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

Shares of VG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,337,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.30, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

