Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.36

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €57.36 ($67.48) and traded as low as €52.46 ($61.72). Vonovia shares last traded at €52.60 ($61.88), with a volume of 1,132,205 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNA shares. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.84 ($76.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.35.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

