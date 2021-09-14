Vortex Defi Hits Market Cap of $45,123.87 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $45,123.87 and $5,870.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

